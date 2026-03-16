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Coroner identifys 31-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on I-15

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today at 5:08 PM
Published 2:39 PM

UPDATE:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in coordination with the Idaho State Police ISP, has released the identity of the man killed in a motorcycle accident on I-15 last week.

Coroner Torey Danner confirmed that Tyeson Iverson, 31, of Pocatello, died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash took place just after 2:50 PM near milepost 67 in Bannock County. According to ISP, Danner was riding a 2021 Indian Motorcycle Co. Chieftain motorcycle on northbound I-15 when he lost control, hit a guardrail, and came to rest on the right shoulder.

“My heart goes out to Tyeson’s family and friends, and I’m so very sorry for their loss,” said Coroner Torey Danner. 

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A 31-year-old McCammon man is dead after his motorcycle collided with the guardrail of I-15 near Bannock County on Friday afternoon.

The crash took place just after 2:50 PM near milepost 67 in Bannock County. The man was riding a 2021 Indian Motorcycle Co. Chieftain motorcycle on northbound I-15 when he lost control, hit a guardrail, and came to rest on the right shoulder.

The Idaho State Police say the rider was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. 

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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