Gov. Little signs sweeping budget cuts as Democrats blast ‘self-inflicted’ revenue shortfall

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little signed the 2026 Budget Rescissions Act into law late Monday night without fanfare, narrowly beating a deadline to approve the sweeping budget cuts detailed in Senate Bill 1331. The legislation imposes a 4% reduction across nearly all state agency budgets.

The act adds a 1% cut on top of the Governor's previous 3% state budget reduction mandate, reflecting the Governor's Enduring Idaho Plan promises for state agencies to "tighten their belts." While the belt-tightening is widespread, Idaho's public schools, Medicaid, the Idaho Department of Corrections, and the Idaho State Police will avoid the additional cuts per the Governor's request.

In a statement released Tuesday, Gov. Little defended the move as a necessary step to maintain a balanced budget.

"Idahoans expect their state government to operate efficiently and effectively, and the balanced budget we approved for the current fiscal year delivers on both fronts," Little said in a statement to IdahoEdNews on Tuesday. "I appreciate my partners in the Legislature for working closely with my office to right-size state government to match the taxpayers' means while minimizing the impact of spending reductions."

A Thin Margin and Sharp Criticism

The path to the Governor’s desk was narrow. The bill cleared the Idaho Senate by a razor-thin 18-17 vote after a more comfortable 48-22 victory in the House. Idaho Democrats and holdouts from Little's own party are labeling the cuts as irresponsible.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise) pinned the blame on the $450 million revenue reduction passed by Republicans in 2025. Wintrow argued that the current shortfall was an avoidable, self-inflicted crisis.

In a statement released Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise) took aim at the $450 million in revenue reductions Idaho Republicans passed in 2025, calling the shortfall now forcing cuts to essential services across Idaho a Republican-created problem.

"Republicans created this crisis when they cut more than $450 million in revenue in 2025 after years of tax breaks that favored the wealthiest Idahoans," Wintrow said. "We have more than $1.7 billion in reserve funds built for moments like this. What Idaho does not have is a governor willing to make that choice when it matters most."

Eyeing the Midterms

House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel echoed Sen. Wintrow's sentiment, warning that the "devastating blow" to infrastructure and healthcare would have real-world consequences. Rubel specifically highlighted the recent elimination of Assertive Community Treatment, which she linked to four recent deaths in the state.

As the state grapples with the projected revenue shortfalls and subsequent budget cuts, Rubel signaled that the budget battle would be a focal point of the upcoming November midterm elections.

“Idaho families are paying the price for failed GOP leadership," Rubel said. "It is past time for change. This November, Idahoans have the opportunity to elect leaders who will truly fight for working people.”