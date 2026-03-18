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Blackfoot Police Chief reaches top Idaho law enforcement milestone ahead of retirement 

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Published 4:59 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — After 26 years of patrolling the streets and leading the ranks in Blackfoot, Police Chief Gordon Croft is concluding his career as he obtains one of the highest achievements a chief or sheriff can achieve in the state of Idaho. 

The Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) council recently awarded Croft the Executive Certificate. 

The path to the certificate is a rigorous vetting process that factors in decades of specialized training, including leadership, internal investigations, and patrol procedures. Croft applied for the credential in July 2025, undergoing nearly a year of verification by state officials. 

During his 26-year tenure with the department, Croft has navigated a shifting landscape for police work. He says that public expectations for professional, well-trained officers have never been higher. 

“The number one thing that hits my desk when there’s ever a concern is officers need more training,” Croft said. “We’ve tried to set that bar high and continue to send our officers to the training that we feel they need.” 

A lifelong resident of the community, Croft raised three sons in Blackfoot alongside his wife. While he is stepping down from his appointed role, he does not plan on slowing down. Following his final day in office, Croft intends to serve a senior mission for his church. 

“Everything that I’ve ever read as far as what to do with retirement is to have purpose and do service,” Croft said. 

The mayor of Blackfoot is expected to announce his replacement in early April. 

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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