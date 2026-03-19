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It looks green, but it’s actually a tinderbox: Fire safety and open burns

KIFI
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Published 11:56 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — After recent escaped open burn fires in Teton County, Wyoming, and eastern Bonneville County last week, it's becoming more evident that property owners are using the nice weather as a chance to clear property. 

While property owners often view nice weather as the prime time to clear their property, local experts say the current conditions are deceptively dangerous.

Fire officials note that the region is currently in the window "before the green-up," a time when vegetation is dry, dead, and highly flammable. Without the moisture of new spring growth, fires can quickly turn from controlled piles to "racing" wildfires in seconds.

"They're burning quite often and intensely this time of year because we're still in the dormant brown phase," warned Fire Warden Kelly Hoffer, Idaho Department of Lands. "They need to know that weather is a big factor in prescribed burning."

If you do plan an open burn, fire officials have provided the following guidelines to keep you and your community safe:

  • Notify Dispatch: Always call your local non-emergency dispatch line before burning. This prevents unnecessary 9-1-1 calls and ensures crews aren't taken from real emergencies.
  • On-Site Suppression: You must have immediate access to water - a working hose, a large water source, and hand tools like shovels to manage the perimeter.
  • The 'Cold Trail' Rule: Never leave a burn unattended, even if it appears out.
  • Check the Forecast: Avoid burning on windy, hot, or exceptionally dry days.

For more information on your regional forecast, click HERE.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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