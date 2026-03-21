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From gusty and warm Saturday to cool and sunny Sunday

KIFI
By
New
Published 2:20 PM

Increasing cloud cover and gusty winds set in on Saturday with highs in the mid 70's. Winds will be from the west southwest 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. We are tracking isolated rain showers in our local mountains.

A wind advisory is in effect until 8 PM tonight for parts of the Snake River Plain, west of Rigby toward Arco, and the surrounding region.

Overnight will remain mostly cloudy as conditions gradually clear heading into Sunday. Breezy winds will continue overnight, with overnight winds around 8 to 13 mph in the evening.

Heading into Sunday, tracking sunny skies and cool conditions, with high temperatures in the lower 60’s. We’ll see winds from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday is set to be partially cloudy, with highs around 66°. While Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 70°.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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