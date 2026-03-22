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Governor Little headlines Six-County Lincoln Banquet

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today at 7:54 PM
Published 7:55 PM

REXBURG, Idaho – Gov. Brad Little emphasized the recent tax relief delivered in Idaho at a Multi-County Republican Lincoln Banquet Saturday at Madison High School.

“Idaho has been leading. We've delivered $4.6 billion in tax relief in just the past few years,” said Gov. Brad Little. “Why? Because we believe money belongs in the pockets of the people who earned it. We're proving something very important. Something the rest of country needs to hear. You can invest in your priorities, grow your economy, and still give money back to your citizens.”

Since he was first elected Governor, K-12 education funding has increased 70 percent, he said, while crime in the state is down 17 percent.

Republicans from six counties – Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton – gathered to hear from the state’s leaders.

“How impressive it is to participate in this, in this, Lincoln Day tonight with the six counties,” said Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke. “This community always producers top-notch educators and legislators. ...It’s worth noting that we’ve had decades of good, strong Republican conservative [leadership] – but not just conservative blindly – budget-keeping, pragmatic, doing-the-right-thing year in and year out – the blocking and tackling as it were of government – and we’ve done that for years.”

The Brigham Young University-Idaho Men’s Chorus performed “The Star Spangled Banner” a capella and “Inkosi Namamandla,” a Zulu hymn from South Africa.

Messages from U.S. Senators Jim Risch, Mike Crapo and Republican data strategist Daniel Silver were also shared. 

“Let's keep Idaho strong,” Little said. “Let's keep Idaho free, and let's keep the American spirit alive for generations to come.”

The Brigham Young University-Idaho Men's Chorus performs a musical number in Zulu, "Inkosi Namamandla."
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