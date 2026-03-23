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HIV cases spike in SE Idaho, health officials stress testing and prevention

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today at 3:03 PM
Published 3:02 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Southeastern Idaho health officials are sounding the alarm after a sharp, sudden rise in local HIV diagnoses.

In just the first three months of 2026, healthcare providers have diagnosed seven new cases of HIV, matching the average number of cases typically seen over an entire year for the past five years.

While the numbers are concerning, experts at Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) emphasize that advances in medicine mean HIV is both highly preventable and manageable.

“Hearing that cases are increasing can feel scary, but it really comes down to awareness," said Rachel Mugleston, Health Strategies Program Manager at EIPH. "Getting tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections is just a standard part of routine healthcare.”

Today, more tools than ever are available to prevent HIV. Prevention strategies include:

  • Use condoms the right way every time you have sex.
  • Never sharing needles, syringes, or other drug injection equipment.
  • Using PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) medications, which your healthcare provider can prescribe.

The only way to know your status is to get tested. Eastern Idaho Public Health recommends that individuals between the ages of 15 and 65 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care, and more frequently for those with increased risk factors. All pregnant women should be tested at their first prenatal visit and again in the third trimester if at increased risk.

For more information on testing, click HERE.

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