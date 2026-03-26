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Starting Monday- Street sweepers will be cleaning our streets

KIFI
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Published 5:30 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho —To remove sand and debris from roadways, the City of Idaho Falls Street Division will begin sweeping residential streets on Monday, March 30.

The sweeping schedule is divided into zones, with each zone anticipated to be completed in one day. A map of the zones will be updated with upcoming dates as the sweeping begins and can be found here.

Residents are encouraged to move cars and trucks from the street on their scheduled sweeping day to help crews complete their work efficiently.

Once residential roads are cleared, they will move to larger roads and freeways. Then the sweeping will fall into a routine of scheduled street sweeping until October.

The first zones to be swept are zones B12 and B13, from 1st street to 17th street, between Holmes Avenue and St Clair Road.

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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