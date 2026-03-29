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Madison Fire urges residents to register controlled burns for safety

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/16/2024
Steven L. Shepard / Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs
Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/16/2024
By
today at 12:21 PM
Published 3:12 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)– The Madison Fire Department is urging residents to take extra precautions when conducting controlled burns, as crews respond to a growing number of fires that have gotten out of control.

In a recent press statement, officials emphasized their “Don’t Burn and Turn” campaign, a reminder that anyone starting a fire should never leave it unattended.

According to the department, Madison County has seen a significant spike in controlled burns spreading beyond their intended areas. These incidents are putting pressure on local fire and EMS resources and creating dangerous conditions across the community.

Over the past several weeks, crews have responded to fires caused by burns that were not properly managed. They say many of these incidents are preventable and often linked to:

  • Controlled burns not being registered
  • Burns conducted during poor weather or wind conditions
  • Fires being left unattended
  • Fires not fully extinguished before leaving
  • Attempting to burn piles, or start fires, that are too large

Spring weather is also playing a role. Fire officials warn that winds can quickly pick up in the afternoon, carrying embers long distances and sparking new fires in grass, brush, or even structures. In one recent case, a controlled burn spread and ignited an abandoned house.

Madison Fire says crews are frequently pulled from stations to respond to burn-related incidents, forcing off-duty personnel to return to work and requiring assistance from neighboring departments.

This can delay response times to other emergencies, including medical calls and structure fires.

Madison county is asking all residents to follow these critical safety steps before conducting a controlled
burn:

  • Avoid burning on windy days, especially in the afternoon.
  • Register your controlled burn – there is no cost to do this. Doing so simply notifies
    Madison Fire Department and Madison County Dispatch of your burn and outlines the
    guidelines for burning safely.
  • Follow all burn guidelines.
  • Never leave a fire unattended.
  • Ensure the fire is completely extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving.
  • Burn small piles or areas that can be easily controlled.
  • Check the weather for the day(s) you will be burning.

For questions, please contact Madison Fire Department at (208) 359-3010.

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