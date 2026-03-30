Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner pleads not guilty to poaching charges

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) — Brody Harshbarger, a sitting member of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, has pleaded not guilty to seven hunting-related misdemeanor charges following a poaching investigation in Fremont County. Investigators allege that Harshbarger, along with another suspected poacher, illegally shot and abandoned two elk near the Spring Hollow boat ramp in December 2025.

Hunters React

The local hunting community say the case is raising concerns about accountability and trust.

“Idaho fish and game think they are above the law, I don't have a single good thing to say about them. The only thing that surprises me about this is that someone within their circle turned the commissioner in," Casey, a hunter, said. The fish and game commissioner is appointed also, we the people don't vote them into power, this commissioner is a huge advocate on big changes they have been making to restrict the use of trail cameras, thermal imaging and anything that could give the hunter a leg up."

Investigation

The investigation began on December 20, 2025, after a property owner contacted the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline. Conservation officers arriving at the scene found a 6-point bull elk on private property and an antlerless elk on nearby Bureau of Reclamation land.

According to court documents, Eric Murphy of Fremont County confessed to officers that he and Harshbarger had been shooting at elk in the area, leading to the unlawful harvest of both animals.

Court records outline several serious violations of Idaho hunting and safety codes. The documents allege that Hashbarger illegally shot at the elk from the driver's seat of his pickup across Spring Hollow Road, while Murphy fired from outside the truck. Investigators also found that Harshbarger had already filled his elk tag for the season, leaving him with no legal right to target additional animals.

Evidence at the scene suggests the 6-point bull was hit and ran onto private property before collapsing. Despite this, investigators say that neither men contacted the landowner for permission to retrieve the animal nor made a reasonable effort to recover the meat. The documents further suggest Harshbarger acted as a leader in the incident by driving the vehicle and telling Murphy where to shoot.

Both men now face charges including trespassing to hunt or retrieve, shooting from a public highway, and aiding in an unlawful harvest. Murphy faces six misdemeanor counts and is scheduled for arraignment on April 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, Harshbarger, through his attorney, pleaded not guilty on March 13. He's set to appear in a pretrial hearing on April 29 in Fremont County. If convicted, Harshbarger could face possible jail time, heavy fines, civil penalties, and the loss of hunting privileges.

The case is compounded by Harshbarger's position within the state’s wildlife management system. Appointed by the governor, a Fish and Game Commissioner is responsible for setting hunting seasons, approving regulations, and overseeing the department's budget.

Following the allegations, the Governor’s Office confirmed in a letter dated March 10 that Harshbarger has voluntarily agreed to step back from his official duties until the case is resolved, according to reports by the Idaho Capital Sun. His current term is set to run through June 2027.