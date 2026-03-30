Local nonprofits receive over $625,000 from Rexburg Light The World Giving Machines

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Light the World Giving Machine presented checks to 7 local nonprofits this afternoon.

These machines, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, work as vending machines in reverse, allowing people to donate various items in a simple purchase; Such as meals, clothing, hygiene supplies, school materials, and livestock.

Over 48 days (from November 15th to January 1st), more than 95,000 people visited the machines. 78,000 donations were made across Pocatello, Rexburg, and Idaho Falls.

The total donations raised in Rexburg was $625,270.00

Care USA- $112,060

Right to Play- $116,710

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho- $65,985

Idaho Falls Rescue Mission- $67,390

Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center- $67,825

Family Crisis Center- $106,670

Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership- $88,630

The non-profits were very appreciative of all of the donations they received. These amounts are not just numbers, but a showcase of the care within the community.

"We had 1695 family meals donated. Our new home starter kit for survivors who have escaped abuse and are starting a new home. We received 140 starter kits, new beds, 170 for nights of safety, 274 nights of safety and transportation assistance, 305 of those," Marie Harris, the representative for the Family Crisis Center, said. "[It's] just overwhelming how much support and the impact that this is going to have for survivors of abuse in our community."

Each donation could be life-changing. The Eastern Idaho community came together to make a change for many people's lives.

"We were able to get a month of utility assistance, and there are so many families with the cost of living right now being really high, that'll be very useful," John Radford, the representative for Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, said. "We also had senior meals, which are desperately needed. So those dollars will help our local senior centers get more food into more seniors' homes."

The Light the World will present Pocatello's numbers tomorrow, March 31st, and in Idaho Falls on Thursday, April 2nd.