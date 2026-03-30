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The hidden danger of gifting Easter Rabbits

Par Kermani
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Published 12:50 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Local animal advocates and rescue groups in Idaho are issuing an urgent warning to families this week as Easter Sunday approaches: A live rabbit, chick, or duckling is a decade-long commitment, not a holiday toy.

The annual tradition of placing live animals in Easter baskets often leads to a surge in abandoned pets once the novelty wears off. Experts note that while these animals appear low-maintenance, they require specialized care that many households are unprepared to provide.

Rabbits, for instance, have a lifespan of 10 to 12 years and require a specific diet of timothy hay and fresh vegetables, as well as "bunny-proofing" to protect electrical cords and furniture from their natural urge to chew.

A common and dangerous misconception among pet owners is that a domesticated rabbit or duck can be "returned to nature" if the family can no longer care for it. Rescue organizations and wildlife experts emphasize that releasing a domestic animal into the Idaho wilderness or a local park is often a death sentence. Domesticated breeds lack the camouflage, flight capabilities, and foraging instincts of their wild counterparts, making them easy targets for predators like coyotes and hawks.

Furthermore, domestic animals do not have the immunity or physical stamina to survive East Idaho's fluctuating spring temperatures or find adequate food once the winter lean season arrives. Most abandoned pets perish within days of being "set free."

To prevent this cycle of abandonment, animal welfare advocates suggest that parents opt for high-quality plush toys or chocolate treats for Easter morning. For families truly interested in pet ownership, experts recommend volunteering at a local shelter or researching the specific medical and environmental needs of these animals before making a purchase. They stress that if a family is not ready for the long-term financial and time commitment required, the safest and most humane choice is to avoid buying a live animal as a seasonal gift.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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