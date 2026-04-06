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Man arrested after exposing at Temple Square ahead of LDS General Conference

SLCPD via Facebook
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Published 11:35 AM

SALT LAKE, Utah (KIFI) — A man is behind bars in Salt Lake today after allegedly exposing himself to downtown crowds before the Saturday morning session of the General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Salt Lake police say just before 10 a.m. on April 4, 36-year-old Mitchell Dean Anderson went fully nude on the grounds of Temple Square. A SLCPD officer on a rooftop spotted him, and LDS Church security quickly covered him with a blanket.

Thousands of people were gathered at Temple Square that morning to hear church leadership speak. According to police, many adults and children saw Anderson naked.

Anderson was arrested for lewdness involving a child, a Class-A misdemeanor. He’s now booked in the Salt Lake County jail with bail set at $1000.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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