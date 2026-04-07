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Boise replaces pride flag with signs and lights outside City Hall after new state law

KBOI
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Published 2:29 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — New signs and lights are on display outside Boise City Hall showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. Crews were finishing the work early Tuesday morning outside City Hall.

This comes after Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill that fines cities for flying flags that aren’t on the Legislature’s pre-approved list.

The city of Boise took down an LGBTQ+ pride flag that flew in front of its City Hall last week.

CBS2 reached out to the Mayor's office and Governor's Office for a response.

The city released a statement to CBS2 saying, "The art additions to city hall demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the people that call Boise home and to the values that we uphold every day of being a safe and welcoming city for everyone." We have asked the city if it plans add any additional art and will share their response.

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