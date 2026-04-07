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Hunting named Idaho’s state sport thanks to Twin Falls 4th grader

Idaho Governor Brad Little
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Published 11:45 AM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — On Tuesday morning, Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 652, designating hunting as Idaho’s official state sport—thanks to the hard work of a determined fourth-grader from Twin Falls.

Nine-year-old Betty Grandy stood alongside the Governor for the signing ceremony, marking the end of a legislative journey that saw the young homeschooler advocate for her idea in front of seasoned Idaho lawmakers.

RELATED: Senate Committee backs 9-year-old’s push to make hunting the official state sport

Governor Little had already met with the homeschooler to encourage her to pursue the proposal.

On March 4th, 9-year-old Betty persuaded the members of the Senate State Affairs Committee to endorse the bill. Introduced by Senator Treg Bernt as the "star of the show," Betty had to stand on boxes just to reach the microphone.

Introduced to the Senate State Affairs committee by Senator Treg Bernt as the "star of the show," Betty quickly won the committee members over. She told the lawmakers that Idaho already has a host of state symbols, but no state sport.

Despite her stature, she confidently stood before the lawmakers and told them that while Idaho boasts a long list of state symbols, it lacked a sport that truly defined its spirit.

"Making hunting the official state sport would simply recognize something that has shaped our state and is still important today," Betty told lawmakers.

Sponsored by Representative Don Hall, Grandy's bill passed the Idaho Legislature with unanimous support before reaching the Governor's desk. The new law is set to officially take effect on July 1, 2026.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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