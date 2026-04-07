Spring biking offers rare, quiet way to experience Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park, WY (KIFI) - While this winter has been relatively warm across eastern Idaho and parts of Wyoming and Montana, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors—including a unique opportunity inside Yellowstone.

Inside the Yellowstone National Park, April 2026.

For a few weeks each spring, before the park fully reopens to vehicle traffic, Yellowstone looks a lot different. Roads that are typically packed with cars become quiet, open pathways—creating ideal conditions for cyclists.

According to the National Park Service, bikes are allowed on select park roads during this early-season window, until the roads reopen to vehicles later in the spring.

That means visitors can ride past geysers, rivers, and even wildlife in a way that’s nearly impossible during peak tourist season.

“The craziest thing I’ve seen in springtime biking is baby bison being born,” said local cyclist Kelli Hart, as she poured an espresso shot for the new customer who listened to her across the small bike shop cafe countertop.

Just outside the park’s entrance in West Yellowstone, MT, Freeheel and Wheel Bike Shop is helping visitors make the most of the short biking season. Shop owners Kelli Hart and Melissa Alder say this time of year offers a completely different Yellowstone experience.

Freeheel and Wheel Bike Shop, located in West Yellowstone

“My favorite part about biking in Yellowstone this time of year is being able to just go in there without the cars,” Hart said.

She says the experience is all about slowing down and taking in the natural surroundings.

“We tell people—it’s so calm. You can ride side-by-side with somebody and not feel the danger of cars and vehicles,” Hart said.

From bike rentals and repairs to gear and local expertise, the shop sees more visitors eager to hit the road during this limited window.

While biking is typically limited to April, warmer weather and clearer road conditions this year have allowed cyclists to get an early start, with some already riding in March.

Still, conditions can change quickly. Park officials encourage visitors to check current road conditions before heading out and to be prepared for limited services inside the park this time of year.

Cyclists are also reminded to stay alert, share the road with wildlife, and plan ahead for changing weather conditions.

Yellowstone is set to reopen to vehicle traffic on April 17th, bringing this quiet biking season to a close.

As more people look for unique outdoor experiences, spring biking in Yellowstone is quickly becoming a must-do adventure—offering a rare chance to see the park in near silence before the crowds return.