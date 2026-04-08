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‘In Excellent Hands’: Captain Wes Wheatley tapped to lead Blackfoot Police

City of Blackfoot
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Published 12:01 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Blackfoot has chosen its new Police Chief. Captain Wes Wheatley has been chosen to helm the Blackfoot Police Department, following a unanimous vote by the City Council during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Mayor Marc Stufflebeam named Wheatley as his top choice to replace outgoing Chief Gordon Croft, who is retiring after a 26-year career with the department.

RELATED: Blackfoot Police Chief reaches top Idaho law enforcement milestone ahead of retirement 

Wheatley is an 18-year veteran of the Blackfoot Police Department. According to City leadership, throughout his nearly two-decade career, Wheatley has served the citizens of Blackfoot in nearly every role within the Police Department.

In a Facebook post, city leadership praised the appointment, citing Wheatley’s deep roots in the community and his professional track record.

"His dedication, commitment, and passion to the public safety of our citizens is unmatched," said City Leadership. "Congratulations, Captain Wheatley, this city is in excellent hands."

Wheatley is scheduled to be officially sworn into the role on April 20, 2026.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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