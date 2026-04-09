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Health Alert: Possible Measles exposure at Boise Airport

CDC
By
Published 4:31 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Department of Health and Welfare is issuing a public health alert to Idaho travelers following possible measles exposure at the Boise Airport last month.

According to a news release, if you were at the Boise Airport on Sunday, March 29, between 1:30 a.m. and 7:40 a.m., you may have been exposed. Local public health districts are currently working with airport officials to contact passengers who shared direct flights with the infected individual.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus. According to DHW, the virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left a room.

DHW says to watch for these early symptoms of infection:

  • Fever
  • Runny Nose
  • Cough
  • Red, watery eyes
  • A rash

In some cases, the virus can lead to pneumonia, brain infection, and even death.

If you have upcoming travel plans, DHW is urging you to talk to your healthcare provider at least two weeks before your trip to ensure your vaccinations are up to date. Doctors say the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the most effective defense against infection.

If you believe you were exposed and are not vaccinated or are immunocompromised, contact your healthcare provider immediately. For more information, click HERE.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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