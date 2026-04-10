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Immediate burn ban issued for Jefferson County following 30-acre Snake Fire

Travis Crystal
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Published 10:49 AM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — Following a massive multi-agency response to the Snake Fire on Thursday night, the Central Fire District in Jefferson County has issued an immediate burn ban for the surrounding area.

The fire consumed an estimated 30 acres along the border of Jefferson and Madison counties, prompting fire managers to issue the ban to prevent further incidents and protect fire personnel.

RELATED: Snake Fire: Madison Sheriff lifts evacuation order as fire is contained

Wildland fire crews returned to the scene Friday morning to patrol the perimeter, manage hotspots, and secure the area.

"We appreciate your cooperation and support as we work to fully contain this incident," stated the Central Fire District.

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Seth Ratliff

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