Idaho State University to launch Bachelor’s Degree in Artificial Intelligence Sciences this Fall

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State University will soon be offering a degree in one of the world’s most in-demand fields.

Recently, ISU received the go-ahead to begin enrolling students in a bachelor’s degree program in artificial intelligence sciences starting this fall. Shared between the Departments of Mathematics & Statistics and Computer Science, the new degree will help address the growing demand for AI professionals. Employment in the field is projected to grow by 34 percent by 2034, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Emanuele Zappala, assistant professor of mathematics at Idaho State University, and a student pose for a photo. (ISU)

“This program reflects the strong collaboration between the mathematics & statistics and computer science departments,” said Emanuele Zappala, assistant professor in the mathematics and statistics department. “It is designed to give students both the theoretical background and the applied skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence.”

Students majoring in artificial intelligence sciences can choose from one of two concentrations: mathematics and statistics or computer science. The mathematics and statistics concentration focuses on the mathematical foundations of the field. Meanwhile, the computer science concentration homes in on the cutting-edge technologies powering artificial intelligence.

“Although many may associate AI with computer science, many AI models consist purely of mathematics, the field that computer science came from, and statistics. So, there are many angles from which to approach AI,” Paul Bodily, associate professor of computer science, said. "Though AI is decades old, public interest has peaked in recent years due to the advent of Large Language Models like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, etc. The foundational models for these systems have been around for decades, but breakthroughs in the specific design and scale of these models have led to the watershed moment we're seeing now."

“The real opportunity is in where this program can go,” said Leslie Kerby, associate professor of computer science. “AI is inherently interdisciplinary, and at ISU, we’re especially excited about future tracks that connect AI with our strengths in areas like health sciences, business, and engineering. That could include pathways in healthcare AI, AI engineering, or domain-specific applications—giving students the ability to apply these tools in high-impact, real-world fields.”

In addition to in-person classes, up to 80 percent of the required coursework for the artificial intelligence sciences degree will also be offered online.

For more information on ISU’s Departments of Mathematics & Statistics and Computer Science, visit isu.edu/math and isu.edu/cs, respectively.

Prospective students can book a campus tour at isu.edu/visit.