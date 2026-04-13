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Pocatello launches two major road safety projects this April

City of Pocatello
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Published 3:36 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — This April, two significant safety upgrades are coming to Pocatello as construction begins on two major roadway projects.

Funded by a federal grant from the Local Highway Safety Improvement Program (LHSIP), these projects aim to curb fatal and serious injury crashes on local roadways by improving visibility and reducing how much pedestrians interact with traffic. To secure the grant, the City of Pocatello has committed a 7.34% local match in the FY2026 budget.

The first project focuses on North Main Street and North Arthur Avenue in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The project aims to improve the walkability and increase safety for both pedestrians and drivers. Key enhancements include:

  • Sidewalk Bulb-outs: Extensions that narrow the roadway to slow traffic and shorten the distance pedestrians spend in the street.
  • ADA Upgrades: New curb ramps will be installed to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards, ensuring accessibility for all residents.

The second project addresses safety improvements at the intersection of Flandro Drive and East Quinn Road. The redesign is intended to reduce congestion and minimize dangerous situations or close calls —specifically during dangerous left-turns. Key improvements include:

  • Raised Concrete Median: To better direct traffic and prevent erratic movements.
  • Upgraded Signage: Clearer navigation for drivers approaching the intersection.
  • New Sidewalk Sections: Closing gaps in the pedestrian network with ADA-compliant ramps.

Local drivers should prepare for temporary lane closures at both locations starting this month. City officials recommend that "drivers allow for additional travel time due to potential traffic delays and consider alternative routes when feasible."

Both projects are anticipated to be finished by late August.

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