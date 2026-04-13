Road Closure on S. 5th West in Idaho Falls to cause traffic disruptions & school bus delays

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - A major construction project along South 5th West is now underway, bringing significant traffic impacts and delays for commuters and students across District 91.

Beginning Monday, April 13, South 5th West is closed to through traffic between 49th South and 65th South for utility installation. At the same time, the intersection at South 5th West and Sadie Lane—also known as Parkpoint Boulevard—is also closed as part of the work.

Contractors with H-K Contractors are installing a new sewer line and water main in the area on behalf of Christ Community Church. The closure is expected to last approximately eight weeks.

While access to homes and businesses within the construction zone will be maintained, through traffic will not be able to travel through South 5th West between 49th South and 65th South. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and expect delays.

Although the project is not being managed by the City of Idaho Falls, city officials say they are sharing the information to help residents prepare for delays in the area.

The construction is also affecting school transportation across the Idaho Falls School District 91. The intersection at South 5th West and Sadie Lane is a key crossing point for more than 20 bus routes, causing delays for multiple schools.

District officials say students may be picked up late or arrive at school after the bell. Schools impacted include Longfellow Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary, Eagle Rock Middle School, Skyline High School, Idaho Falls High School, and several others.

Full List of School Bus Routes Affected:

AH Bush

Edgemont

Hawthorne

Longfellow

Sunnyside

Eagle Rock

Taylorview

Compass

IFHS

Skyline

Preschool (T/Th)

Transportation leaders warn that delays could have a ripple effect across the system, with additional impacts possible at schools such as Edgemont Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary, Bush Elementary, and Erickson Elementary.

Tardies caused by bus delays during the closure will be excused, according to the district. Families may also experience delays in afternoon drop-offs and pickups.

Parents are encouraged to track their student’s bus using the My Ride K-12 app, which provides real-time updates on bus locations. Students must be assigned to a route to access the feature.

District 91 says it will continue to provide updates as construction progresses and is asking families to be patient during the eight-week project.