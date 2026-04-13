TikTok “psychic” appeals $10M judgment over false University of Idaho murder claims

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The self-proclaimed "psychic crime-solver" ordered to pay $10 million for falsely linking a University of Idaho professor to the 2022 Moscow student murders is challenging the jury's verdict in a higher court.

Ashley Guillard, 41, filed a formal notice of appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on April 6.

At the height of the investigation into the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle, Guillard gained notoriety on TikTok. Using tarot card readings, she falsely claimed U of I history professor Rebecca Scofield orchestrated the killings to cover up an inappropriate relationship with one of the students. Those claims drew millions of views.

Guillard refused to retract her statements and doubled down, even after the 2022 arrest of Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger pleaded guilty in July 2025 and is currently serving life without parole.

In 2024, Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco ruled that those videos were defamatory but left the question of damages to a jury, according to KIVI. In February, a jury awarded Scofield $3.5 million in damages for the false statements about an inappropriate relationship with a student and $6.5 million for the allegations related to the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Guillard, who acted as her own attorney during the trial, continues to maintain her innocence. In her latest federal filing, she claims the entire trial was "fraudulent". Her appeal accuses Scofield of fabricating evidence and perjury.

"Professor Rebecca Scofield lied about having damages, presented false evidence in Court to the judge and jury, filed fabricated medical records falsely portraying as damages related to this case and presented witnesses who also lied under oath to fabricate damages," states the filing. "For these reasons, the entire case is fraudulent and a violation of Guillard’s constitutional right to a fair trial in federal and state proceedings guaranteed by the Due Process Clauses of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments."

The Ninth Circuit marked the notice of appeal as received on Thursday and is expected to review the filing in the coming months.