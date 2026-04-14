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IDWR and Gov. Little issue emergency drought declaration for all 44 Idaho counties

MGN Online
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Published 3:06 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Following the second-warmest winter in Idaho's recorded history, Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) Director Mathew Weaver has issued an emergency drought declaration for all 44 counties. Governor Brad Little approved the order on Monday, April 13, effective immediately.

Courtesy: IDWR

The declaration comes on the heels of an almost "non-existent" winter. According to IDWR, as of April 1, nearly 100 measurement sites across the Snake River Basin reported record-low Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) values. The state also had a record-low snowpack, peaking at only 68% of normal snowpack in March, 25% of which has already melted.

Courtesy: IDWR

RELATED: Long-term drought concerns after latest snowpack update

Under Idaho law, water rights are very rigid, dictating exactly where and how water can be used. This emergency declaration "unlocks" those rules, authorizing IDWR to consider applications for temporary changes in existing water rights for the remainder of the year.

This allows farmers to:

  • Shift the point of diversion (where water is pulled from).
  • Change the place of use (moving water to higher-priority crops).
  • Modify the purpose of use.

IDWR says the declaration provides a "powerful tool for agricultural water users to cope with drought."

Beyond added emergency flexibility, the declaration may also help Idaho farmers qualify for emergency federal drought assistance. The Governor’s signature acts as a formal "proof of disaster," a prerequisite for farmers to qualify.

Water users interested in filing for a temporary change must follow IDWR guidelines. For more information, click HERE.

20260413-OrderDeclaringDroughtEmergency-StatewideDeclarationDownload
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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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