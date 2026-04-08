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Long-term drought concerns after latest snowpack update

Irrigation watering crops
Ashley Chilcutt
Irrigation watering crops
By
today at 6:04 PM
Published 6:52 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho's water outlook shows some short term relief, but long term concerns. The Idaho Water Resources Board released a report from Wednesday's Idaho Water Supply Committee meeting. Snowpack across the state is peaking at around 68% of average, well below normal. About a third of the state is currently in severe drought.

A warm, dry winter has led to some record-low snowpacks in certain parts of the state. The warmer-than-average March has led to an early snowmelt. The Idaho snowpack peaked on March 17. That is about three weeks earlier than normal. Overall streamflow projections for the Snake River dropped about 25% between March and April. With runoff happening sooner, officials warn that levels won't last as long into the summer.

The situation is not all bad news for farmers and irrigators. The reservoir storage is in relatively good shape. The system is about 76% full overall, with key reservoirs such as Jackson Lake (79%), Palisades (61%), and American Falls (83%) holding solid levels. The water supply for irrigation should be fairly reliable in the near term.

The long term outlook brings concerns. Drier-than-normal conditions heading into the summer months could lead to significantly lower reservoir levels by the fall. What happens in the next month could have a big impact on how the rest of the year goes. Forecasters say a cooler, wetter spring could help extend water availability.

Their next meeting is tentatively scheduled for May 20.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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