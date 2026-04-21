Thanks to the community: An organization is bringing 800 feminine hygiene kits to Kenya

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Life Together Alliance is collecting feminine hygiene products, fabric, and underwear to send to girls in Kenya.

They focus on 3 goals: Sustainable food solutions, reusable feminine hygiene kits, and practical skills training, such as sewing.

"The people in the villages typically do the equivalent of $1.55 a day," Laura Kelley, the organization leader, explained. "And when you're looking at a pack of sanitary products being a dollar, there's no way they can afford it."

Often having to choose between food and period products, the obvious choice is food. So, instead of having these sanitary products, many of these girls would use scrap pieces of fabric or even leaves for their periods.

With the help of the community, Life Together Alliance has been creating a sustainable solution with sewing. They have 8 sewing machines in Kenya and multiple girls learning how to sew their own reusable feminine hygiene products, as well as learning to create clothes and earn money.

"They are not only learning a skill that will help them as time goes on, but they are also creating these kits to help other girls. So by the time that we go out there, they will have sewn 600 reusable feminine hygiene kits," Kelley said. "And then, Girls Matter period, is donating another 200 to us to carry out there. So we will be distributing 800 feminine hygiene kits to the village girls' access. And these kits last up to five years."

Life Together Alliance is grateful to everyone in the community who has donated. They are still accepting donations for fabric, period products, and underwear, and you can find information on how to donate on their Facebook page.