Skyline High closure extended while district awaits safety clearance, local architect raises concerns

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI)— Skyline High School remains shuttered on Friday as the Idaho Falls School District 91 awaits final safety certification following a cooling system failure that released foul odors and raised health concerns.

However, a Skyline High School alum and local architect is raising concerns about aging school infrastructure as the building remains closed.

District 91 Awaits Safety Sign-Off

The closure has forced D91 to reschedule or relocate school events, including tonight's United Prom, which has been moved to Eagle Rock Middle School.

According to D91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange, this morning, an industrial hygienist conducted a preliminary walkthrough of the building, which determined that air quality readings were within recommended levels while the air systems were disabled. During the closure, they replaced all air filters and turned on general ventilation; however, the air conditioning system remains completely disabled.

Superintendent LaOrange emphasized that the building will remain off-limits to students and stall until D91 receives a written certification that the building is safe.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are continuing to closely follow the recommendations of the hygienist as we move forward. We are grateful for their expertise and the work of the D91 Maintenance team," said LaOrange.

Before the school’s water tank was drained and dried, samples of stagnant cooling water were collected for testing. The district expects those results by the end of next week. In the meantime, the administration is calculating lost instructional hours and working with staff to determine if the academic calendar must be adjusted.

Local Architect’s Concerns of Aging Infrastructure

For local architect and Skyline alumna Krysta Aten-Schell, the ongoing closure is more than a temporary inconvenience—it is a warning.

"Our daughter is nine years old," said Krysta Aten-Schell. "She's currently in district 91 and going to Eagle Rock and going to Skyline is her legacy for the future. I'm concerned about making sure that those facilities are as healthy as they can be for her and her classmates."

Aten-Schell, a licensed architect and Skyline graduate, says the situation at Skyline highlights how critical HVAC systems are in modern buildings.

“Buildings today are not designed to breathe without their HVAC systems. This is the lungs of the building,” she said, “If there are issues like stagnant water, you can have health risks."

While she said the district appears to be taking appropriate steps now, she believes the issue reflects a larger, long-term challenge tied to aging infrastructure.

“It’s not the fault of the school. They’ve done the best they can with the budget they have,” said Aten-Schell, “But at some point, we have to invest in these systems.”

She hopes the situation serves as a turning point for the community. “If we’re not willing to invest in our students, we’re creating bigger problems down the road,” said Aten-Schell.