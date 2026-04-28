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Judge denies delay: Kouri Richins to be sentenced on late husband’s birthday

KIFI
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Updated
today at 11:24 AM
Published 11:23 AM

PARK CITY, Utah (KIFI) — Convicted killer Kouri Richins will face sentencing as scheduled next month after a judge rejected a defense motion to postpone the hearing.

Richins was found guilty on March 13 of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, two counts of insurance fraud, and one count of forgery. The conviction stems from the poisoning of her husband, Eric Richins, in March 2022.

Richins’ defense team had asked for more time, saying they needed additional preparation — and noting that one of her attorneys had a death in the family. But Judge Mrazik was not convinced.

In his ruling, Judge Richard Mrazik said the request did not clearly explain what still needed to be done or how much time was needed.

Judge Mrazik pointed out that Richins still has two other qualified attorneys working on her case and cited concerns that a delay in sentencing would cause "significant prejudice" to the victims—specifically, Eric Richins’ three children.

“The court concludes the minor victims, in particular, would endure significant prejudice if the sentencing hearing is continued beyond its current setting,” states Mrazik's ruling.

Sentencing is now set for May 13th — what would have been her husband Eric's 44th birthday.

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Bailee Shaw

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