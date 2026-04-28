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Leaving a mark: Declaration of Independence replica stops in Rexburg for ‘America 250’ Tour

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Published 11:55 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A traveling piece of American heritage made its way to eastern Idaho this Tuesday, giving people in Rexburg the chance to leave their mark on a major milestone ahead of America’s 250th birthday.

Today, the Madison Library District hosts a special appearance of a traveling replica of the Declaration of Independence, and people lined up to add their signatures to the document before it becomes a permanent display at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

The event is a part of the “America 250 in Idaho” initiative, a statewide celebration leading up to the nation’s 250th anniversary. The project has set an ambitious goal to collect 250,000 signatures from Idahoans across all 44 counties, serving as a symbol of unity and state pride.

Beyond the ink and parchment, organizers are focusing on the "spirit of the revolution" through a statewide service challenge. Idahoans are being encouraged to help reach a collective goal of 250,000 acts of kindness before the national anniversary.

While the replica is set to move on to its next destination, the mission is far from over. For more information, or to take part in the Idaho acts of kindness, click HERE.

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Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter, multimedia journalist, and fill-in anchor for Local News 8.

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