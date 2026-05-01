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May Day Protest In Idaho Falls

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Published 6:12 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A nationwide protest called "May Day Strong" brought together a small group in Idaho Falls.

Organized through social media, the post described the protest as a “day of action” focused on workers’ rights and economic issues.

"We've become more and more of a corporatist society and and more of an oligopoly and oligarchy. And so as that's starting to rise, the worker is being left behind. And it's important to remember the worker and and to remember that together we're strong collectively." said Chance Marshall a May Day Rally Speaker.

In Idaho Falls, a few dozen people gathered at the Japanese Friendship Garden to take part in the demonstration.

According to the group’s website, organizers are calling for policies that include higher taxes on the wealthy, opposition to immigration enforcement by ICE, an end to war efforts, and limits on what they describe as unchecked federal power.

The local event included speeches and music as participants voiced their concerns and shared messages tied to the national movement.

Similar events were held in cities across the United States as part of May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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