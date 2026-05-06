Idaho medical cannabis supporters submit more than 150,000 signatures for 2026 ballot initiative

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Natural Medicine Alliance of Idaho announced Wednesday that they have submitted more than 150,000 signatures in an effort to qualify The Idaho Medical Cannabis Act for the November 2026 ballot.

The Path to the Ballot

According to Idaho law, the Idaho Medical Cannabis Act must meet Idaho’s ballot qualification requirements, which include obtaining signatures from at least 6% of registered voters in a minimum of 18 of the state’s 35 legislative districts.

“After a rigorous signature gathering effort that stretched to every corner of Idaho, the Natural Medicine Alliance of Idaho is proud to report that more than 150,000 signatures across all 44 counties of Idaho were submitted by the May 1 deadline in the effort to qualify the Idaho Medical Cannabis Act for the November 2026 ballot,” said Amanda Watson, communications lead for the Natural Medicine Alliance of Idaho.

County clerks now have until June 30 to verify signatures before forwarding certified totals to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, which will determine whether the initiative qualifies for the ballot.

If certified, Idaho voters would decide whether to legalize medical cannabis in the state during the November 2026 election.

Legislative Pushback

Despite the high signature count, the initiative faces stiff resistance from the Statehouse. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 127, urging residents to reject efforts to bring the initiative to the ballot.

In the resolution, lawmakers cited concerns about potential increases in cartel activity, health risks, and expanded access to marijuana beyond medical use.

“The Legislature has sent a strong and unifying message that it understands the danger that marijuana legalization is to Idaho families,” Sen. Scott Grow said in a statement included in the resolution.

Idaho remains one of the few states in the nation without a legal medical cannabis program. Should the Secretary of State certify the signatures this summer, the final decision will rest with Idaho voters on November 3, 2026.