Camp Hayden kicks off its seventh annual special needs camp in Ririe

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) — This weekend, Camp Hayden kicked off its largest summer camp yet at the Aspen Grove Inn and RV Park in Ririe, creating unforgettable outdoor adventures for local children and families with physical or mental disabilities.

Camp Hayden adapts every activity so children and families with physical or mental disabilities can join the fun safely. It’s an adventure that co-founder Jason Chapa says gives these families experiences most people take for granted.

"Hiking, ATV and horseback riding, even inflatable waterslides that they climb up these river experiences, stuff like that," said Chapa. "We know that being able to do that, and the beautiful outdoors that we have in this area, is just something that's so impactful to the family that they'll never forget it. And that's our mission. We create unforgettable memories that last a lifetime."

The organization’s journey began in 2018, founded by Jason and Kami Chapa to honor their late son, Hayden, who passed away in 2016 from a rare congenital brain disorder. Years later, campers are racing around Aspen Grove Inn, diving into activities that were once out of reach.

Pulling off an camp of this scale takes a village. The non-profit relies entirely on community support, including donors like the Idaho Falls Civitan Club and a dedicated army of hands-on volunteers.

"The amount of work, planning and fundraising that go into creating these camps is significant, but when we get to camp it is 100% worth everything that goes into it," said Chapa.

"We have no paid staff," explained Board Member Matt Jantz. "We just have awesome volunteers that, whether it's their first year or their seventh year, they're still willing to jump in and just help us make it happen, no matter what."

What started as a way to honor Hayden's memory has grown into a community for dozens of regional families, and a deep source of comfort for those who build it every year.

"It's been a healing experience being able to do all of this and watch these people get impacted," Chapa shared. "We've been very blessed to not have anything go wrong. You know, and we have so many different people involved in what we're doing to make sure it's going to be safe. And I think one of the biggest things that has helped us along this way is that we have a guardian angel watching over us."

While Aspen Grove Inn and RV Park has hosted Camp Hayden for years, organizers say their next big dream is acquiring their own permanent property, which would allow them to expand and serve even more families across the region. For more information on how to get invovled, click HERE.