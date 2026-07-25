Skip to Content
News

Heat Advisory & Red Flag Warnings: Heat and thunderstorms impact southeast Idaho through weekend

KIFI
By
Published 8:23 PM

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Sunday for southeast Idaho, with temperatures forecasted to stay in the mid-to-upper 90s Saturday. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night with isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm. There is a 20% chance of rain tonight.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Upper Snake River Plain/Idaho Falls BLM and Caribou Range/Caribou National Forest.

Sunday is forecast to be hot and sunny, with temperatures high near 97 degrees. Light southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph in the morning, with wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy, before gradually becoming sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s. Temperatures are forecasted to remain near the mid 90s through Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.