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Truck fire on I-15 sparks brush fire, causes traffic delays north of Malad

MGN
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Published 6:26 PM

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) — A truck fire temporarily stalled traffic along southbound I-15 north of Malad on Saturday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police. Fortunately, the Idaho State Police say no one was injured.

ISP says around 2 p.m. 2025 Ford F350 pulling a toy-hauler trailer was traveling south on I-15 when the engine compartment erupted in flames.

The 31-year-old driver pulled the vehicle onto the shoulder, where the truck became engulfed in flames. ISP says the flames spread to the trailer and surrounding brush in the median and the right shoulder of the interstate.

Traffic was partially blocked for over an hour while crews worked to extinguish the fire and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Downey Fire Department, Oneida Fire District, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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