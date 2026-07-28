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Bingham County Sheriff searching for missing 68-year-old man without essential medication

Bingham County Sheriff's Office
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Published 1:40 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered missing persons alert for 68-year-old Thomas Saxton, who was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday, July 27, in the area of East River Road in Blackfoot.

Saxton is described as 6ft 1in, weighing 215lbs with a short grey beard. Authorities are particularly concerned for Saxton’s safety because he does not have his required medication.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Bingham County Sheriff's Office at (208) 785-1234.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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