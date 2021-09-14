Idaho man jailed for role in Nevada ranch standoff suing US

AP Idaho

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Idaho man who served more than four years in federal custody for his part in an armed 2014 standoff against federal agents near states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy’s Nevada ranch is suing the U.S. government and prosecutors for damages. Todd Engel seeks $100 million in a civil rights and conspiracy complaint filed Sept. 7 in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. That’s where a judge in 2018 found flagrant prosecutorial misconduct and dismissed criminal charges against Bundy and more than a dozen other defendants, including Engel. The case against Engel was finally dismissed a year ago. Officials with the FBI, federal Bureau of Land Management and U.S. attorney’s office in Las Vegas declined to comment about the lawsuit.