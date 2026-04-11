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School bus delays expected as Idaho Falls intersection closes for construction

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today at 10:28 AM
Published 10:47 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— Parents and students in District 91 should plan for possible bus delays starting Monday, April 13, as a major intersection in Idaho Falls shuts down for construction.

Schools impacted include AH Bush, Edgemont, Hawthorne, Longfellow, Sunnyside, Eagle Rock, Taylorview, Compass Academy, Idaho Falls High School, Skyline, and some preschool routes.

The closure will impact the intersection of South 5th West and Sadie Lane/Parkpoint Boulevard. District officials say the disruption will affect routes serving multiple schools across the district, potentially causing late pickups in the morning and delays getting students home in the afternoon.

SCHOOLAM ROUTEPM ROUTE
AH Bush41 (PASS/MVA)40 (Day Treatment)
Edgemont6 (overflow)39
Hawthorne8 (overflow)38
Longfellow28, 29, 4028, 29
Sunnyside30, 36, 38, 4114
Eagle Rock14, 28, 29, 4028, 29
Taylorview30, 4122, 26
Compass3037
IFHS30, 4130
Skyline14, 28, 29, 4028, 29
Preschool (T/Th) 33

The district says all tardies related to transportation disruptions during the closure will be excused.

Families are encouraged to use the 'My Ride K-12' app to track their student’s bus in real time. The app is available for download on both Apple and Android devices. Parents can also ensure their student is assigned to the correct route by contacting D91 transportation at transportation@sd91.org


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Maile Sipraseuth

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