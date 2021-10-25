Police: 2 die, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say two people were killed and four injured in a shooting at a shopping mall. They said one person was in custody. At a news conference Monday afternoon authorities said a police officer was among the four people injured. Authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall. Police didn’t release any other information, saying the investigation was ongoing.