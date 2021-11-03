Candidates who attended ‘Stop the Steal’ rally win races

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

Three Virginia Republicans who won statehouse races had attended former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 before rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. BuzzFeed News reported that at least 13 candidates on Tuesday’s ballots for state or local offices were in Washington, D.C., for the rally, which promoted the lie that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump. None have been accused of entering the Capitol that day or charged with any related crimes. Five of the 13 ran for the Virginia House of Delegates. Control of the chamber remained up for grabs on Wednesday, with some races too early to call.