Fresno State returns to the Top 25, faces Boise State

No. 25 Fresno State returns to the Top 25 after more than a month away and is close to clinching a spot in the MWC championship game. The Bulldogs are 4-0 at home and are coming off back-to-back wins over Nevada and previously ranked San Diego State. Boise State is looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season. This is the first match-up between the two teams since the 2018 MWC snow-filled title game when Fresno State won in overtime.