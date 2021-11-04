Idaho records first human death due to rabies since 1978

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State health officials are reporting the first human death due to rabies in the state since 1978. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Central District Health in a news release Thursday say the west-central man from Boise County died in October after a bat became entangled in his clothing in August. Officials say the man didn’t think he had been bitten or scratched. Officials say he became ill in October and died in a Boise hospital. The bat exposure didn’t surface until after an investigation into his illness. Officials didn’t release the man’s name or age.