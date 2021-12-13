Inslee unveils climate proposals ahead of budget plan

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing a plan to offer rebates for new and used electric vehicles, on top of the sales tax exemption that currently exists for such vehicles in the state. Under the proposal, rebates of up to $7,500 would be available for new electric sedans under $55,000 and under $80,000 for new vans, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks. The rebate drops to $5,000 for used vehicles and a $1,000 rebate would be offered for zero-emission motorcycles and e-bikes. People would be eligible for rebates if they make under $250,000 a year, or under $500,000 a year for joint tax filer households. Low-income drivers _ individuals with an income of below $61,000 _ would be eligible for an additional $5,000 rebate toward the purchase of a new or used electric vehicle.