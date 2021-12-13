Oregon lawmakers return to Capitol for special session

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the threat of eviction looms over thousands of Oregon households, lawmakers are returning to the state Capitol for a special session to take up a package of bills focused on keeping people housed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The proposals to be considered Monday would allocate $215 million to prevent winter evictions and transition to long-term, locally-delivered eviction prevention services. Out of the proposed funds, $100 million would be for additional emergency assistance — for both tenants and landlords. And there is a proposal to extend the current 60-day eviction protection period.