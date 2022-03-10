McGrane endorsed by former governors, secretary of state

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane has officially announced his candidacy for Idaho secretary of state and picked up the endorsements of former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and former Secretary of State Ben Ysursa. McGrane made the announcement Thursday at the Statehouse after Otter and Ysursa both said Idaho residents could trust McGrane to manage the state’s elections with integrity. McGrane says Ysursa set a model for what integrity in public office looks like that McGrane planned to follow so that people could have confidence in elections. Former Republican Govs. Phil Batt and Dirk Kempthorne are also endorsing McGrane.