Washington Legislature set to adjourn 60-day session

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers are preparing to wrap up their work with final votes on a supplemental state budget and a transportation revenue package before they adjourn their 60-day legislative session. The $64.1 billion supplemental state budget builds off of the $59 billion, two-year spending plan adopted by the Legislature last year. It is similar to initial proposals released last month by both chambers, with significant spending in a variety of areas, including efforts on reducing homelessness, adding more social supports like nurses and counselors for students, behavioral health and ongoing pandemic response, including rental and utility assistance for people who are trying to avoid eviction.