New residents aren’t taking pay cuts to move to Montana

By AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — On average, new residents aren’t taking pay cuts to move to Montana, meaning they’re either bringing their jobs or finding similar-paying jobs in the Big Sky state. That’s from a report given this week to a committee that is working on a way to better estimate Montana tax revenues and spending in the coming years. Legislative fiscal analyst Sam Schaefer says people who moved to Montana during 2019 and were full-time residents in 2020 made more money in 2020. New residents with the highest income live in Madison County, home to the exclusive Yellowstone Club.

Associated Press

