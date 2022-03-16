Skip to Content
Teen shot outside high school dies, 15-year-old arrested

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old shot in an altercation near a high school in Yakima, Washington, Tuesday afternoon has died. KIMA-TV reports that Yakima police said Wednesday that the victim had died and that a 15-year-old had been arrested. Police said Tuesday that an 18-year-old who was also shot was in serious condition. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the 15-year-old was set to appear in juvenile court Wednesday on suspicion of shooting the 16-year-old and the 18-year-old. Police say the 15-and-16-year-olds were cousins and the 15-year-old shot his cousin unintentionally. Police reports on the incident near Eisenhower High School say there was an exchange of words before shots were fired.

