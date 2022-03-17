Idaho bill advances to keep older owners in their homes

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal to expand a property tax reduction to higher-valued houses to keep older, low-income Idaho residents in their homes is headed to the full Senate. A Senate panel on Thursday approved the measure that would increase the maximum value of a home that qualifies for the property tax reduction program. Backers of the legislation say older homeowners with limited incomes need the tax break or they’ll be forced from their homes due to soaring home values and rising property. The measure adjusts the maximum value of qualifying residential homes from 125% to 150% of the median assessed value of homes in a county.