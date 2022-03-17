Idaho lieutenant governor lays out plans if elected governor

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin outlined her plans for her first 100 days if elected governor, laying out a far-right agenda in her bid to defeat first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little. McGeachin on Thursday on the Statehouse steps gave her 10-point plan that includes banning vaccine and mask mandates, protecting 2nd Amendment rights and reducing Idaho’s dependence on federal money. In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor don’t run on the same ticket. Little officially filed to run on Friday, but for months has touted tax cuts under his watch and making Idaho the least regulated state in the nation.