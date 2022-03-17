Prosecutors: ‘Ghost gun’ manufacturing operation raided

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man was running a “massive” so-called “ghost gun” operation from his mother’s house in Salem, Oregon, and distributing counterfeit pills made of fentanyl in exchange for other guns. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports agents from the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Salem police seized 63 firearms from the home Tuesday amid approximately 200 counterfeit oxycontin pills. Authorities say Tyler Ray Harnden was arrested and indicted on drug and firearm charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf. Ghost guns are homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without a background check.